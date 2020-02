The man who died in an assault in Kilkenny has been named locally as Liam Edward O’Sullivan.

He is believed to be originally from Waterford City, but had been living in Kilkenny for some time.

The 46-year-old man died following a fatal head injury sustained following an assault on the Castlecomer Road north of Kilkenny City.

A man is his 30s was arrested on Thursday morning and will now appear before a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court this morning.