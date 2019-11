A man in his 40s has been killed in a crash in Co Limerick.

He was killed when his van collided with a parked lorry on the M7 at Junction 30 Rosbrien at around 1:30am.

The lorry driver was uninjured, while the victims body’s been taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick.

The road is closed both ways to allow for an investigation by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators take place.

Gardai in Limerick are appealing for camera footage.