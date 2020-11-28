Digital Desk Staff

A man has been killed following the partial collapse of a building in Co Kerry.

A number of other people were also injured in the incident, which happened on Ashe Street in Tralee shortly after 8am.

It is understood the chimney section of the building collapsed on the man, who’s in his 60s.

The scene has been sealed off and the Health and Safety Authority has been notified.

Mayor of Tralee, Terry O’Brien, says the local community is deeply saddened by what has happened: “It is terrible, absolutely awful. The individual would be very well known and very well respected in the town.”

He said anytime of year it is tough for something like this to happen but in particular with the run up to Christmas, it is especially difficult.

He added “We are all very saddened here this morning and very shocked at what has happened in the middle of our town.”