Gardaí in Cork are appealing for witnesses after a man was killed following a single-vehicle collision.

The crash happened around 1pm yesterday on the main Cork to Kinsale road after the man’s car left the road and struck a ditch.

The driver, 40s, left the car and was struck by a passing truck. he was the only person in the car.

The driver of the truck was uninjured and was treated at the scene for shock.