A man has been jailed for nine and a half years for raping a teenage boy and sexually assaulting another after drugging them on separate dates in 2018.

One of the attacks took place in a remote location in Co. Laois, while the other happened at a place in south Dublin and in the Wicklow mountains.

The 29-year-old man, who can’t be named to protect the identities of his victims, was undergoing a hospital placement at the time.

The court heard he used Penthrox to drug the boys, which is a substance used to administer emergency pain relief.