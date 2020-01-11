A man is being held at Tramore Garda Station after being arrested in connection with an assault that left a 40-year-old man dead in Portlaw in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of a serious assault in the County Waterford town, in the early hours of this morning.

A man, aged in his 40s, was taken to University Hospital Waterford where he was pronounced dead a short time later, Gardaí are now investigating all of the circumstances of his death.

The man in his 20s was arrested by investigating Gardaí on the same night, and is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The scene is preserved for a forensic and technical examination and the services of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested.