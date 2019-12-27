A man has been charged in relation to a shooting in Waterford city on Monday.

The man in his 30s appeared before a special sitting of Waterford District Court earlier today and has been remanded in custody.

He is due to appear again before Waterford District court on January 2nd.

The man in question, shot a man in his 40s on the Carrickpherish road on Monday December 23rd.

He remains in a critical condition at University Hospital Waterford.

Another man arrested in relation to the incident has been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.