A man in his 30s has been arrested and charged with burglary in Kilkenny.

The incident occured on Friday, March 27th, at St. Francis Terrace.

After attempting to run away from the property, Gardaí carried out a search and arrested the man a short distance away.

He was taken to Kilkenny Garda Station and was charged last night in relation to the burglary, before a special sitting of Kilkenny district Court.

The man has been remanded in custody , and will appear again at Cloverhill District Court on the 1st of April.

Investigations are ongoing.