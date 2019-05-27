A five-year-old boy and a man in his 30s have died after a collision between a car and an articulated lorry in Offaly.

The incident happened on the N80 Tullamore to Mountmellick road at around 5 o’clock.

A young girl was airlifted to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin in a critical condition.

Another passenger is being treated for his injuries at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

The male driver of the truck was also taken to the Midland Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057-9327600 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800-666111.