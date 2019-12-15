By Olivia Kelleher

A man in his 20s has died in an accident on the outskirts of Cork city.

The single-vehicle accident happened shortly after 5.30am today in the Dublin Pike area, a short distance from the Ballinhina Dairies site.

Emergency services were called to the scene by a passerby. The man, who was the driver and only occupant of the car, was treated at the scene by paramedics.

However, they were unable to save his life.

The crash site was closed off pending an examination of the site. There is no known cause for the accident as yet.

His remains will be removed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for a full post mortem examination. His identity has been withheld pending notification of his family members.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or who may have seen the vehicle involved in the time before the crash is asked to contact Gardaí. A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.