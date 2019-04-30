A man in his 20s has died in a road traffic collision in Carlow this evening.

The fatal collision occurred on the R726, Tullow to Carlow Road (approximately 5kms from Tullow) at approximately 6.15pm this evening, Tuesday April 30th 2019.

A male in his 20s was fatally injured when the car he was driving collided with another car. The driver of the 2nd car, a male in his 50s was injured and removed to St. Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny, his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The road is currently closed for a Garda forensic examination. Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059-9136620, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.