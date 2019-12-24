Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following yesterday’s shooting in Waterford city.

A man in his 30s remains in a critical condition in hospital this morning following the attack.

The victim was approached near Mount Suir Apartments on the Carrickphierish Road and shot a number of times.

He was rushed to University Hospital Waterford where his condition this morning is understood to be critical.

The scene on the Carrickphierish Road remains sealed and local diversions are in place.

Local Councillor John Hearne says seeing gun violence make its way to the streets of Waterford is a huge concern:

Cllr Hearne said: “It is the first time we’ve had a shooting of that sort, we have had drug-related intimidation and people being beaten up and attacked, but that is the first time firearms have been used and that brings it to a new level.

“The fear we have is that if people are using firearms now that other people, if they feel they have to defend themselves, will go off and get themselves firearms and that is a worry for us.”

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Gardaí in Waterford have set up an incident room and say they are investigating all circumstances surrounding the attack.

They are appealing for anyone who was in the Carrickphierish Road area, near the Mount Suir Apartments, between 1pm and 2.30pm to come forward.

They’re also appealing for any motorist who may have dashcam footage to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station.