A man in his 30s is in a critical condition after being shot in Drogheda, Co Louth this afternoon.

A garda spokesperson says it appears the attack is related to an ongoing gang feud which has been tormenting the town for the last number of months.

The man was shot at the M1 retail park on the edge of the town at around 2.45pm today.

He had left a premises in the park and got into a white Vauxhall Astra with two other men.

A black Volkswagen Passat pulled up close to the Astra and a number of shots were fired into the car.

The man, a passenger in the car, was struck at least once. The other two occupants were not injured.

The driver of the Astra managed to drive from the scene and went to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where the man is being treated for serious injuries.

The black Passat also drove from the scene and this car has not yet been located.

Gardaí have sealed off two crime scenes and a technical examination is underway at the retail park and at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where the Astra is located.

An incident room has been set up at Drogheda Garda Station.

Gardaí are asking anyone who was in the M1 Retail Park this afternoon between 1pm and 3pm to contact them.

They are also seeking information on the whereabouts of the Black Passat used in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200.

