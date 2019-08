A man in his 70s has dies after his house caught fire in Waterford in the early hours of the morning.

At 5am, Gardaí were called to the scene of the fire, at Ballytruckle Court on the south side of the city. The fire was later brought under control by local fire services.

However, the elderly man died at the scene. and his body was removed to Waterford University Hospital pending a post-mortem examination.

Gardaí do not suspect foul play at this time.

More to follow…