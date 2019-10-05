A man in his 20s has died in a road traffic collision in Kilkenny in the early hours of this morning.

The single vehicle collision took place took place at Knockwilliam, near Ballyhale, at approximately 1am this morning.

The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while a female passenger in her 30s was removed to University Hospital Waterford with serious injuries.

Gardaí say it is believed that the car left the road and struck a wall on the R448 between Ballyhale and Mullinavat.

Gardaí have advised Beat News that the road has been closed for examination by Garda forensic colission investigators, and is unlikely to open for several hours, however diversions are in place.