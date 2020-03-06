A man in Texas who filmed himself licking ice cream and putting the carton back into a supermarket freezer has been jailed for 30 days.

D’Adrien Anderson was also ordered to pay more than 15-hundred dollars to the food company and complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

Following the incident, U.S supermarket chain Walmart issued the following statement:

“If food is tampered with, or a customer wants to leave the impression that they left behind adulterated product, we will move quickly with law enforcement to identify, apprehend and prosecute those who think this is a joke – it is not.”

The video of him licking the ice-cream was shared on social media last year following a viral trend of similar pranks.