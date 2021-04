A man has been arrested in Clonmel after Gardaí found almost 1,500 euros worth of drugs in his sock.

The man, aged in his 30s, was detained for a drug seatch in the South Tipperary town after Gardaí were on routine patrol.

After being brought to Clonmel Garda Station, the man was found to have 5600 euros of crack cocaine, 600 euros of cocaine, and 200 euros of amphetamines hidden in his sock.

He has been detained to appear before court this morning.