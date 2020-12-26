A man has been pronounced dead after a body was found in Tipperary last night.

The man, who hasn’t yet to be identified, went missing earlier on Christmas Day, and Gardaí were called to search for the man.

The Rescue 117 helicopter was called to assist Gardaí, followed by Members of the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association last night to assist An Garda Síochána and SARDA

Two search dogs teams responded, and while the man was located by search dog Murphy at approzimately 11.30pm, he was sadly deceased.

SEMRA then provided assistance with removing the deceased man from the location.