Gardaí are investigating after a man in his 20s was found dead after an assault in Co Mayo.

The discovery was made in a house in Swinford at about 11pm on Monday.

A man in his 30s was arrested in relation to the incident and is detained at Castlebar Garda station.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or who witnessed anything unusual in the Swinford area on Monday evening to contact Swinford Garda station (094 925 2990) or the Garda Confidential Line (1800 666 111).