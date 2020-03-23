A man is due to appear before Kilkenny District Court this morning in connection with the seizure of cannabis with an estimated street value of €40,000.

The male in his 40s was chased by members of the local detective unit after he refused to stop for them in an area close to Ballinabranna in Co. Carlow on Saturday.

The driver crashed mid-chase after which he attempted to take off on foot.

Gardaí soon caught up with the individual only to discover the drugs in question on his person.

He was then taken to Carlow town Garda Station for questioning before appearing at Kilkenny District Court this morning (Monday, March 23).

