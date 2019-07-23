A man is due to appear in court this morning in connection with an incident at a graveyard in Co Louth.

The man, who is in his 20s, was arrested by gardaí investigating an incident at St. Patricks Cemetery, Dundalk.

He is expected to appear before a sitting of Drogheda District Court at 10am charged in connection with the case.

On Sunday afternoon, a car drove at a number of people in the cemetery who were attending the annual blessing of the graves event.

One man was seriously injured and taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Gardaí investigating the incident continue to appeal for witnesses or to those with video footage of the incident to come forward and contact the incident room at Dundalk Garda Station on 042-9388400, the Garda Confidential line 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.