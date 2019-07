A 45-year-old man is due before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this evening, charged in relation to a stabbing in the city’s North Strand.

A man died in the incident which happened at around 4am on Friday morning at Clinch’s Court.

Gardaí are still appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area between 3.30am and 4.15am, or any passing taxis with dash cam footage, to contact Mountjoy Garda Station.