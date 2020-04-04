A man in his 40s is due in court today after €108,000 worth of stolen cars were seized in North County Dublin.

Gardai made the discovery after they searched a motor yard in Lusk.

Gardai who were investigating organised crime links to the theft of a BMW X5 jeep from Newry, Co. Down in August last year, made the find at the motor yard in Lusk yesterday.

The BMW X5 was found dismantled at the yard so its individual parts could be sold on.

Gardaí seized four other cars and also recovered documentation itemising the value of each car part.

The total haul including the jeep is worth €108,000. A man in his early 40s, was arrested and taken to Balbriggan Garda Station.

He’s since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice later this morning.

Image by Darko Stojanovic from Pixabay, Stock