A man is due in court this morning following a serious assault in Cork earlier this month.

It happened on North Main Street on October 1, when a 41-year-old man was approached and stabbed a number of times.

Gardaí carried out searches yesterday and arrested a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s.

The woman has since been released without charge, while the man is to appear before Cork City District Court this morning.