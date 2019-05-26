Gardaí in Enniscorthy are investigating a two vehicle fatal road traffic collision which occurred at Raheenaskeagh, Oulart, Gorey Co.Wexford at approximately 8.30a.m. this morning.

A man in his late 30s, the sole occupant his vehicle was fatally injured when his car collided with another.

He was pronounced dead at scene and his body has been taken to the mortuary at Wexford General Hospital.

The driver of the second car, a woman, was injured and removed to Wexford General Hospital.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Garda forensic collision examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this collision to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 – 9242580, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.