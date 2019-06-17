A man has been killed after he was thrown from his quad bike in Co Donegal.

The man, who was in his 40s, was involved in an accident near Mountcharles last night at around 7pm.

The man came off the quad and sustained serious head injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

He was rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital where he was being treated.

He was transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin but sadly passed away earlier as a result of his injuries.

A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is being carried out.

The man’s identity has not been released until all family members have been made aware of his death.