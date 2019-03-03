A man has died after being struck by a van in Co. Kerry last night.

The accident happened on a minor road near the village of Causeway at around 8.15pm.

A male pedestrian in his 40s was killed when he was struck by a van. The driver of the van, a man in his 50s, was uninjured.

The dead man has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry for a post mortem examination.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic examination.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station 068-50820 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

