A man has been killed in a shooting in Co Meath last night.

The scene in Bettystown is sealed off pending a technical examination.

The man was shot outside his home in the Castlemartin Estate in Bettystown at around 11.40pm.

He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda where he passed away a short time later.

The scene is being preserved for a technical examination and Gardaí in Laytown are appealing for witnesses.