A man has died following an assault in Kilkenny city yesterday morning.

The 46 year old was found critically injured in the early hours of the morning following an incident at High Hayes on the Castlecomer Road.

A man in his 30s was arrested and detained overnight at Kilkenny Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area between 3am and 5am to contact them.