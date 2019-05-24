24 May 2019
A man in his 60s has died after being injured by an animal on a farm in Longford.
It happened at around 4.30pm yesterday afternoon at Rathmore, Aughnacliffe.
The Health & Safety Authority has been notified and is investigating.
