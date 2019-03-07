A man who is in a critical condition following a gun attack in west Dublin yesterday has been named locally.

Lee Boylan, 24, suffered gunshot wounds after the incident in the Huntstown area of Blanchardstown shortly after 5pm.

He was treated at the scene and taken to taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown.

He remains in a critical condition in hospital this morning.

The victim is reported to be a father-of-two and is known to gardaí.

The victim was driving along the Blakestown Road in Mulhuddart yesterday evening when was shot a number of times.

A silver BMW 3 series, which gardaí believe was involved in the shooting, was discovered on fire nearby at Saddlers Grove.

The scene remains sealed off this morning as investigations continue.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Blakestown Road or the Saddlers Grove area between 4.30pm and 5.30pm yesterday evening to come forward.

The latest shooting follows a number of incidents in the nearby Corduff area, most recently, last month, when images of gunmen on the estate, including men opening fire, were captured and circulated online and in the media.

There have been a series of shootings in the locality.

