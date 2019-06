46 year old James Kilroy with an address of Kilbree Lower, Westport, Co. Mayo was charged in a special sitting of Castlebar District Court earlier today.

The body the 41-year-old mother of three, was discovered at the home she shared with the accused on Friday.

It’s understood the accused showed no emotion during the five minute hearing and made no response following his arrest.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be made for Ms Kilroy, a popular HSE employee originally from Cork.