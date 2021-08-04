A man has been arrested and charged in Wexford, after being accused of peeping into the toilets of a well-known beach.

Gardaí in the county have confirmed to the Wexford People that a man has been arrested and charged in relation to ‘public order offences’ in Carne Beach.

The man was was said to have been looking over the walls into the cubicles as both children and adults were using the facilities.

It’s believed the man was confronted on the day of Monday 26th July, however he has not been charged with sexual harassment.