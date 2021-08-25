A man in his thirties has been charged with the attempted murder of his mother at their family home in Bandon, Co Cork, earlier this summer.

31-year-old Gearoid Coughlan of Ballycoughlan in Innishannon previously appeared before Bandon District Court in connection with an alleged assault on his mother, Mary, in June.

A charge of assault was withdrawn and the DPP directed that he be charged with the attempted murder of Mary Coughlan and intentionally and recklessly causing serious harm to her.

Both alleged offences occurred on the 4th of June last.

The court heard Coughlan was also facing two minor theft charges involving him allegedly stealing some cans of alcohol and a bottle of gin from a supermarket in Dunmanway on May 28th and 29th last.

Coughlan has been remanded in custody to appear before the next sitting of Cork Circuit Criminal Court on September 2nd in relation to those charges.

Judge James McNulty also further remanded Coughlan in custody in relation to the two more serious charges he faces.

He’ll appear at the next sitting of the Central Criminal Court in Dublin where a decision will be made on his fitness to plead.

A previous sitting of the case heard Gearoid Coughlan had defaulted on taking his medication for schizophrenia and is on a waiting list for a bed in the Central Mental Hospital.

Image: An aerial view of Ballycoghlan, Innishannon // Google Maps