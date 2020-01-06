Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in his 50s in relation to a robbery at a shop in Co Cork.

The robbery took place at Ballydaheen, Mallow yesterday evening.

Shortly after 6.30pm, a man armed with what is believed to be a knife entered the shop, threatened staff and demanded cash from the shop assistant.

The man then left the scene with a sum of cash.

Gardaí from Mallow, assisted by the Southern Region Dog Unit, carried out a search of the area and a man was arrested. The knife that was believed to have been used during the robbery was also recovered.

He was brought to Mallow Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning.