A man has been charged after a male in his 40s was stabbed to death in Co. Wexford.

The assault took place at a house in Ashbrook Estate in Enniscorthy just after midnight on the 1st of May this year.

Gardaí say a man in his 40s has now been charged in connection with the stabbing following direction from the Director of Public Prosecutions

He’s due to appear before Gorey District Court this afternoon.