Digital Desk Staff

A man has been charged over the discovery of over €427,000 in cash in Rosslare Harbour on Wednesday.

Revenue officers and a sniffer dog named Flynn made the find when they stopped a UK-registered car boarding the ferry to Bilbao.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s yesterday following a series of raids in Co Meath on suspicion of money-laundering offences.

He is due in court in Trim this afternoon.