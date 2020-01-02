A man in his 30s is due in court again today, charged in connection with a shooting in Waterford before Christmas.

It happened outside a shop on the Carrickpherish Road at a quarter past two on Monday, December 23rd.

A man in his 40s was shot a number of times near the Mount Suir Apartments and was brought to University Hospital Waterford.

The man expected in court was remanded in custody until today after being charged with possession of a firearm and with intent to endanger life.

Image: Waterford Circuit Court, Google Streetview