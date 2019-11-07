By David Raleigh

Gardaí have charged a man in connection with the murder of Limerick schoolboy Brooklyn Colbert.

The man, aged in his late 20s, was charged tonight and will appear before Limerick District Court tomorrow morning.

Brooklyn (aged 11) was found with multiple injuries last Sunday night in a house in Ballynanty on the north side of Limerick city.

Gardaí said that, “for operational reasons” they were not releasing details of how he died.

Speaking earlier tonight, Fr Donal McNamara of St Munchin’s Parish, said the whole of Limerick was praying for the boy’s parents and extended family.

“He was an only child and it must be shattering for his family. The sadness is palpable around the north side of Limerick city, and all over really,” Fr McNamara said.

“Everybody is so hurt and so upset over the whole thing. It’s horrendous, an awful tragedy. My thoughts and prayers are with the young lad’s family.”

“The people of the north side are so loving and welcoming and they are all so hurt over this. I’m thinking of the boy and his family and I’m praying with them in spirit.”

A private wake took place at the boy’s family home tonight.

His funeral mass takes place 11am tomorrow, at St Saviour’s Church, Glentworth Street, Limerick, with burial afterwards in the nearby Mount St Oliver Cemetery.