A man has been charged in connection with shots being fired in Co. Louth on Wednesday.

The man in his 30s is due before Drogheda District Court this afternoon.

The incident happened in the Arthurstown area of Ardee on Wednesday morning.

It follows what Gardaí are calling an “intense” operation in the area, involving uniformed and plainclothes gardaí from Louth garda divisions, supported by the Regional Armed Support Unit and national units.

The operation also included cross-border co-operation with the PSNI.