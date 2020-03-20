A 32-year-old Romanian national has been charged and is due to appear in court following a break-in in Carlow town.

It happened at the NCT centre on Wednesday night when cutting equipment was used to gain access.

The male is believed to be part of an international crime organisation responsible for a spate of NCT robberies across the country, including one in Cahir, Co. Tipperary earlier in March.

Gardaí were assisted by the air support unit to track down the suspect after a substantial amount of damage was caused.

A man in his 20s was arrested after being discovered in a field nearby.

He is due to appear before the court today.