Kilkenny Gardaí have seized a sword while out on duty.

A man was acting suspiciously in the Newpark Fen area yesterday afternoon when approached by officers.

He was found to be carrying what Gardaí believe is a “Samurai sword” underneath his clothing.

The man was arrested and charged.

