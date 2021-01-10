A man who was assisted by emergency services last night from a rooftop, is due to appear before Waterford District Court tomorrow.

Gardaí received a report of an incident last night on Michael Street, in Waterford city at approximately 1:30am.

The man had become stuck on a roof, and required the assistance of emergency services.

The man was arrested for trespassing and brought to Waterford Garda Station.

He was later charged and is due to appear before Waterford District Court tomorrow.