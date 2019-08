Police in the North have arrested a man on suspicion of rape and threats to kill.

Detectives say they are investigating a report of a serious sexual assault on a woman in a house in the Castleblayney Street area of Newtownhamilton, County Armagh.

The incident occurred just after 2pm yesterday.

It is reported the woman ran from the house in a distressed state and was helped by local people who contacted police.

A 38-year-old man was subsequently arrested and remains in police custody.