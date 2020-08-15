A man in his 30s has been arrested by Gardaí in relation to the possession of explosives at a property in Kilkenny.

The man was found at a property on Chruch Lane in the city at around 7pm last night, with injuries to his hands and face.

That followed an alert to unusual activity which saw members of the Technical Bureau and Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team to the property.

Upon inspection of the property, the area was sealed off and the man was taken to St. Luke’s General Hospital, Kilkenny where he was treated for his injuries.

He has since been released from hospital and was arrested and is currently detained at Kilkenny Garda Station.

The scene remains preserved and investigations are ongoing.