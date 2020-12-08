A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Keane Mulready Woods in January of this year.

The man was arrested this morning as part of a gardaí investigation into the murder and is currently being held at Drogheda Garda Station where he can be questioned for up to seven days.

Mulready Woods was last seen alive on January 12th. Gardaí believe the teenager was killed before being dismembered, with his remains found in two locations in north Dublin days later.

A house in Drogheda was identified by gardaí as the location they believe the murder and dismemberment took place.

Earlier this year, a man in his 50s was also arrested and charged with impeding the investigation into the teenager’s death. He is due to go on trial in 2022.