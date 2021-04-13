By Kevin Galvin

A man in his 40s has been arrested on corruption charges after a nationwide investigation, that included searches in Waterford.

The man was arrested following a report made to Gardaí by his former employer, on suspicion of falsifying records and deceiving applicants into believing he had processed their financial applications.

Gardaí say the fraudulent activity involved using the personal details of current employees of the company, without their authorisation.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau conducted searches across the country, including in Waterford, as part of the investigation, in which files and electronic storage devices were seized.

The man is also alleged to have attempted to destroy evidence of the criminal activity while as well as making bribes totalling €17,000 in order to cover up the fraud.

He was arrested this morning and is currently being detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station