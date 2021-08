By Dean Egan.

Two men were seriously injured after being stabbed in County Carlow.

Both in their 40s and 50s were found with stab wounds on Barrow Track in Carlow Town shortly after a quarter to 7 yesterday evening.

Gardaí were called to the scene and the men were brought to St. Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny where they’re being treated for serious injuries.

A man in his 50s has since been arrested and is being held at Carlow Garda Station, while gardai are appealing for witnesses