A man has been arrested in county Tipperary in connection to seven burglaries including stealing from cars.

Gardaí received reports on Saturday morning of three thefts from cars in the Mitchel Street and Sli Na Suire areas of Thurles.

There were also unsuccessful attempts to break into homes in the area.

Cash and mobile phones were taken.

After a search yesterday some of the items were recovered and a man in his 20s was arrested.

He’s been charged and due before Thurles District Court today.