By Cillian Doyle.

Tipperary Gardaí has arrested a man after they seized €144,000 in drugs.

It follows a search in Dundrum this morning, shortly after 11am where Gardaí from Tipperary Drugs Unit and Tipperary District, the Cork Dog Unit, and Customs found cannabis estimated to be worth €60,000, cocaine worth €24,500, and tablets valued at €40,000.

The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

A number of phones and a sum of cash were also seized.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested in connection with the search and he was taken to Tipperary Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.